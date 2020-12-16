A Latimer County judge ruled that the reservation status of the Choctaw Nation was never disestablished by Congress.
“It appears that at one time Congress considered or anticipated the disestablishment of the Indian nations and some steps were taken forward that goal through the granting of allotments and possible other measures,” District 16 Associate District Judge Bill Welch wrote in his ruling. “But steps in the direction of disestablishment fall short of clear language by Congress disestablishing the Choctaw Nation.”
Welch made his ruling less than two weeks after a November evidentiary hearing that was ordered by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in the case against 79-year-old Keith Elmo Davis.
Davis was found guilty by a Latimer County Jury in 2005 on one count of forcible sodomy and one count of lewd of indecent proposal to a child under sixteen and was sentenced to consecutive 20 and 15-year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for the crimes, according to court documents.
Davis’ case is one of several cases remanded back to district courts across southeastern Oklahoma following the July 9 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma.
The Supreme Court ruled Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and overturned the state conviction of Jimcy McGirt, who was retried in federal court and found guilty in November.
According to court documents, OCCA originally affirmed a 2019 Latimer County Judge’s decision to deny Davis’ post-conviction relief after he contended the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him due to his status as a Native American and the crime occurring within historical boundaries of the Choctaw Nation.
Court records show the Supreme Court granted Davis a Writ of Certiorari the same day as the McGirt decision, which vacated a decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals and remanded the case back to OCCA “for further consideration in light of McGirt v. Oklahoma.”
After receiving the remand order from the Supreme Court, OCCA remanded the case back to Latimer County District Court for an evidentiary hearing to determine Davis’s status as a Native American, if the reservation status of the Choctaw Nation was ever disestablished, and if not, the crime occurred within the historical boundaries of the tribe.
"The court finds that the appellant is 3/16 degree Cherokee blood, that the appellant is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation and was such at the time of the charges offenses, that the Cherokee Nation is an Indian Tribal Entity recognized by the federal government and that the crimes in this case occurred within the historical boundaries of the Choctaw Nation,” Welch wrote in his ruling.
Welch wrote the state of Oklahoma showed no evidence Congress “unambiguously” disestablished the Choctaw Nation.
“This case occurred in Latimer County, which is in Indian country,” Welch wrote.
The OCCA will now make the final determination on whether the analysis behind the McGirt decision applies to the Choctaw Nation and the case that was remanded.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
