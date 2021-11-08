The Latimer County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for a 68-year-old Hispanic man with dementia and schizophrenia last seen in Wilburton on Nov. 2.
LCSO is asking for the public to be on the lookout for 68-year-old Carlos Monjaras.
Monjaras is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds with grayish black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.
According to LCSO, he was last seen near the Choctaw Nation Community Center on Centerpoint Road north of Wilburton on November 2, 2021, at around 3:10 p.m. wearing a blue shirt, dark pants and a black jacket after his release from the Latimer County Jail.
If seen, contact LCSO Dispatch at 918 465 2161 or your nearest police department.
