The city of Krebs and Krebs Fire Department have offered to allow residents who are still without water to come to the Krebs Fire Department and fill their containers.
"You must bring your own container," said McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Deputy Director Lois Lupardus.
Those wanting to accept the offer should go to the Krebs Fire Department at 10 North Ash, which is behind Krebs City Hall.
Water will be available Friday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 20, also from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The offer is open to anyone in the area needing water, not just those in Krebs, Lupardus said.
"It includes McAlester and anything in the area as well," she said.
Lupardus said the offer came from Krebs Fire Chief Chuck Nelms.
She said that as far as she knew, most water districts in the county were operable as of around 11 a.m. Friday. Water districts which get their water from the city of McAlester, including Rural Water Districts No 5, 6, 7, 9 and 16, were still facing the same issues as the city, as broken water lines were being repaired.
She said as thawing continued on Friday and Saturday, more water line breaks could be detected in water systems around the county.
With the extreme weather, individuals households, businesses or other sites could have frozen water pipes, even if their water system remains operable, said Lupardus.
"The offer includes anyone who does not have water," she said, not just those whose water systems are down.
"Many thanks to the City of Krebs in advance!" Lupardus said in announcing the offer.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
