Krebs police officers are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.
Chief Dennis Cook said a person in a black hoodie, black ski mask and jeans wielded a semi-automatic handgun in a robbery of a Krebs gas station early Wednesday morning.
"We're investigating it at this time," Cook said.
He said an employee was standing outside when a man in a ski mask was running toward the store.
Cook said the employee went back inside before the person followed, pointed the gun and said "give me the money out of the register."
"The subject was there just a few minutes and he exited the building and went around the building," Cook said.
Cook said the McAlester Police Department assisted and KPD requested assistance from the Kiowa Police Department with a tracking dog.
The dog lost the scent in the road, which he said leads investigators to believe the suspect left in a vehicle.
Cook said the weapon had a silver slide and black bottom.
He said the employee said the suspect had brown eyes and appeared to be younger, maybe in his late teens or early 20s.
Officer Jordan James investigating the incident.
Anyone with information can contact the Krebs Police Department at 918-423-2421.
