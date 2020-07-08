Keep McAlester Beautiful’s Executive Director Megan Waters details the group’s annual cleanup that begins this weekend at the McAlester Recycling Center, 301 E Polk, in McAlester.
1 What are the dates of the Summer Cleanup?
“We normally have cleanup in April and October,” Waters said. “This is 2020, so we are having the cleanup July 11,12,18,19,25,26. The next three weekends, 9-3 on Saturdays and 12-3 on Sundays,” adds Waters
2 What can be taken during the cleanup?
The cleanup will have all the usuals, metal recycling, electronics recycling, bulk trash and tires. “We will take appliances too, and we will have the hazardous waste special day on the 25th,” Waters said. “Shredding truck is aided by Compass Capital Management and will also be on the 25th. Hazardous household materials such as enamel paint, poisons, and prescription drugs can be taken only on the 25th.
3 What about brush?
Brush should be taken directly to the McAlester Landfill west of town. It will be open during the hours of cleanup, 9-3 Saturdays and 12-3 Sundays.
4 Will there be any changes this year?
“This cleanup will run much like our past cleanups. Do expect to see some people in masks and be prepared to unload your vehicle by yourself. As you can imagine, volunteers may be a little reluctant to delve into someone else’s debris, so what volunteers we do have will be assisting the elderly and disabled first,” continued Waters. “It’s going to be hot, so more breaks and more water will be very important to all volunteers.”
5 Who can utilize this year’s cleanup?
This cleanup is open to McAlester residents only and donations are gratefully accepted. “All money we collect goes directly toward the cost of the electronics recycling and the hazardous waste truck” said Waters. “It isn’t always cheap to do the right thing.”
