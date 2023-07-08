Four Choctaw Nation Tribal Councilors retained their seats according to unofficial results posted Saturday night by the southeast Oklahoma tribal nation.
More than 3800 tribal members across four districts in the tribe’s 10 and a half county reservation voted for a tribal councilor to represent their districts to serve a four-year term.
The following results were reported by the Choctaw Nation Election Board:
DISTRICT 2:
TONY WARD 582 (76.99%)
BRENT MINTER 168 (23.01%)
DISTRICT 3:
EDDIE BOHANAN 632 (85.18%)
KAY HAERING 110 (14.82%)
DISTRICT 8:
PERRY THOMPSON 836 (79.17%)
LARRY WADE: 220 (20.83%)
DISTRICT 11:
ROBERT KARR 987 (77.41%)
NELLIE MEASHINTUBBY 288 (22.59%)
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton, Tribal Council Speaker Thomas Williston, and District 5 Councilor Ronald Perry ran uncontested.
A three-day period for candidates to file a contest of irregularities, death or fraud will be held July 10-12 before the results are certified by the Choctaw Nation Election Board.
A swearing-in ceremony for the certified winners will be held during the Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival in September.
