Ra’Shaud Buie is 21 years old — but he’s tired of living in a country where he feels like he doesn’t belong.
The McAlester native and University of Oklahoma senior said he attended three rallies in three different cities to protest racism and felt obligated to organize a Black Lives Matter rally in his hometown. He and several speakers Friday shared their experiences, why they’re tired of having to protest racism — and their belief in change.
“You can love it, you can hate it, but change will happen,” Buie told the crowd. “The only question is what will it take for the change to happen?”
Buie, a McAlester graduate who is expecting a son in October, said someone told him after George Floyd’s death under the knee of a white cop in Minneapolis that police aren’t racist anymore and he would stop trying to change the world once he had a child.
“But I do what I do, and I say what I say for my family and I will be damned if I ever shut my mouth,” Buie told attendees through tears.
Toby Martin said cultural conditioning leads to stereotypes and false assumptions.
He recalled a high school teacher calling his mother after an interaction and the teacher relaying surprise at “how educated she sounded.”
“My mom has a master’s degree — why is she surprised?” Martin asked the crowd. “But that’s how she felt because she’s been conditioned to assume the worst.
“Just because you’ve been conditioned a certain way, doesn’t mean you can’t change,” he continued. “You can change right now, and I believe that’s why we’re all here because you guys are active and you want to be a part of that change.”
Greg Rolan, a community member, said he was outside with his mother at her house smoking a cigarette in 2014 when several police cars arrived.
After he asked how he could help, officers stared at him like “I wasn’t human” before pulling a gun on them both and more showed up in full gear. Rolan said the experience changed his outlook of law enforcement officers.
“Before that day, I would’ve stopped and done anything for any officer, any day,” Rolan said. “But after that day…I couldn’t.”
Stacy Williams, a white community member, said one of her Black sons received social media messages calling him racial slurs and making threats.
She said it angered and scared her, but her son wouldn’t press charges because he accepted "that’s how people act."
“None of us should have to accept that this is the way people are,” Williams said. “It is all of our responsibility to demand change.”
Community member Jamie Martin shared concerns about her Black sons living “different worlds” when comparing her comfort in public to how they are treated.
She also said educating students about the history of race relations — particularly the Tulsa race massacre of 1921 — is important to make progress.
McAlester city councilor James Brown reflected on his interactions with the late Rev. Wade Watts, who advocated for civil rights and marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and activists from Selma to Montgomery in Alabama.
Brown said he sees similarities between the racial injustices of the Civil Rights Era and today — but he believes in current city leadership to bring McAlester together.
MarChello Ball, another community member, told attendees his mother was 4 years old when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated April 4, 1968 in Memphis.
He related the experience to his own memory of being 8 years old in 1990 when a burning cross was placed in his family’s front yard.
“I don’t have to be nice when I’m defending my right to defend my ethnicity — I choose to be nice,” Ball said.
Buie said he was glad more than 50 people attended and believes education was an important for theme throughout the event.
He was unsure about organizing future events in McAlester — but he wants to keep making progress in his hometown.
“It’s just the start,” Buie said.
