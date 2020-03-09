A jury of nine women and three men was seated Monday in a first-degree murder trial at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Bryce Miller, 17, was charged in June 2019 as an adult at the age of 16 for the shooting death of 16-year-old Jaylen Nelson near the intersection of State Highway 113 and Mekko Road in rural McAlester.
According to Oklahoma state law, if the filed charge is murder in the first degree, “any person 15, 16, or 17 years old at that time…shall be held accountable for his or her act as if the person was an adult” and shall not be subject to Youthful Offender Act or Juvenile Code provisions.
Investigators found multiple gunshot wounds on Nelson’s body and 11 shell casings at the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.
Miller is represented by local attorney Brecken Wagner with Norman attorney David Smith as co-counsel.
Prosecutors for the state are District 18 First Assistant District Attorney Adam Scharn and Assistant DA Michon Hastings-Hughes.
District 18 Associate District Judge Brendon Bridges, of McIntosh County, is presiding over the case.
Court records in the case have been sealed from public viewing through the course of the trial.
