A Pittsburg County jury took nearly two hours to find a McAlester man guilty on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of his wife.
Jonathan James Tubbs, 40, was charged in February 2020 for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, 37-year-old Catrina Pope.
The jury recommended Tubbs serve a sentence of life in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with the possibility of parole.
Tubbs’ attorney, Wes Cherry, asked for a pre-sentence investigation as part of the “appellate record” before his client’s June 22 sentencing hearing.
The jury had to decide between first-degree murder and four lesser offenses — second degree murder-felony murder, second-degree murder by imminently dangerous conduct, first-degree manslaughter, and second-degree manslaughter.
Cherry told the jury during his closing argument that the state could not meet the burden of the first- or second-degree murder charges due to Tubbs’ voluntary intoxication.
Testimony from the trial showed Tubbs had a blood alcohol content of 0.019 after the shooting and that Tubbs admitted to drinking a fifth of vodka prior to the shooting.
Cherry argued that due to Tubbs’ intoxication, that he could not form the intent or malice aforethought needed to prove the burdens for the first- and second-degree murder charges.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said that the voluntary intoxication is not a good defense. He said Tubbs knew that the blood on his hands was interfering with unlocking his phone so he had to wash his hands before he could call 911 to tell dispatchers that he shot his wife.
Sullivan said Tubbs also knew he spoke with investigators after the shooting.
“How can he do all that and not have the intent to shoot her,” Sullivan said.
Tubbs testified during the trial that he deserved to be punished and Cherry brought that up during his closing when he told the jury that the only crime that was proven during the course of the trial was second-degree manslaughter.
“With all the evidence, it’s the perfect crime to apply,” said Cherry.
With the guilty verdict, Tubbs will have to serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole consideration and is also not eligible for earned or other type of credits which would have reduced the length of sentence to less than 85 percent.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
