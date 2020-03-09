A Pittsburg County jury found a Savanna man not guilty of assault and battery following a daylong trial.
Ricky Dale Reynolds, 55, was charged in December 2018 with felony aggravated assault and battery after he struck a man in the face at a Savanna truck stop and caused the victim to get stitches following an argument.
The charge was later reduced to misdemeanor assault and battery prior to trial in February.
In Oklahoma, a misdemeanor case that goes to trial is decided by a jury of six, which is half of what is required in a felony case.
The panel of three men and three women decided the not guilty verdict with District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin presiding the case.
Blake Lynch, attorney for Reynolds, argued that Reynolds acted in self-defense because the victim was destroying Reynolds property and was antagonizing him prior to the incident.
District 18 Assistant District Attorney Augustus Forster, who prosecuted the case for the state with the assistance of Assistant DA Sara Dupree, encouraged the jury to rematch a video of the incident “as many times they want,” during deliberations and that it would back up the prosecutor’s claim that the assault was not in self-defense.
The jury was observed re-watching the video during deliberations before coming back with the not guilty verdict.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
