A federal jury awarded a man $200,000 in damages in a lawsuit that claimed Pittsburg County jail staff refused medical treatment for a condition he suffered while he was jailed in 2016.
Dustin Lance, 37, asked for more than $15 million in compensatory damages after he said he suffered “irreparable and permanent damage” due to a medication-induced erection lasting more than 91 hours while in custody of the jail.
He alleged Pittsburg County Jail staff showed “indifference” and a “cavalier” attitude toward his health while he was in jail between Dec. 15, 2016, and Dec. 19, 2016.
The federal jury on Friday ruled Dakota Morgan, Daniel Harper, and Mike Smead, who were employed as jailers at the Pittsburg County Jail in 2016, did not violate Lance’s constitutional rights.
Jurors ruled Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris, in his official capacity as the overseer of the jail, did violate Lance’s constitutional rights and awarded Lance $200,000 in damages.
Morris was not sheriff at the time of the incident, first taking office in 2017.
Joel Kerns, the sheriff at the time of the incident, was removed from the lawsuit in his official capacity and was replaced with Morris.
Lance’s lawsuit states on Dec. 15, 2016, he took a Trazodone pill that was given to him by another inmate.
According to WebMD, Trazodone is commonly prescribed as an anti-depressant.
The lawsuit states after jailers ignored Lance’s condition for more than three days, he was eventually taken to the McAlester Regional Health Center where a doctor told jail staff to immediately take Lance to a Tulsa hospital for more specialized care.
According to the lawsuit, jail staff took Lance back to the jail and obtained a release on his own recognizance which further kept him from receiving timely treatment.
Attorneys for Morris and the jail staff told the jury during opening statements that Lance traded his morning oatmeal in exchange for the medication “against the rules of the jail and against common sense” and was doing it for “some time.”
Jurors were told Lance was reluctant to tell jail staff and the jail’s nurse when asked what he took and how he got the medication so he would not get himself or the inmate who gave him the pill in trouble.
“He had to be coerced by the nurse to say what he took,” the attorney said.
Attorneys also argued that Lance did not immediately go to the Tulsa hospital after his release, and instead arrived more than four hours later instead of the normal hour and a-half it takes to get to Tulsa from McAlester.
Attorneys for the defendants also claimed that Lance could not positively identify who he talked to during the 91-hour episode and that the jail staff named in the lawsuit never spoke with Lance about the injury.
