MUSKOGEE — A federal judge will decide after hearing arguments Monday if evidence collected at the scene of a January 2019 fatal shooting was tainted and if the suspect’s confession should be suppressed due to her intoxication.
Brenda Burdue Savage, 57, of Del Valle, Texas, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for the death of 40-year-old Bart Jameson.
The federal grand jury charged Savage by indictment on second degree murder in Indian Country, use, carry, brandish, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and causing the death of a person in the course of a violation of Title 18 U.S.C. 924 (c)(1)(A).
U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder heard testimony and argument Monday from Savage’s defense, Jacob Reynolds of Wagner and Lynch, and U.S. Assistant Attorneys Matthew Mattis and Kelly Pearson.
A motion filed by the defense claims that officers with the McAlester Police Department turning their body cameras on and off during the course of their investigation amounts to the “destruction of evidence.”
“The actions of MPD tainted the evidence,” Reynolds said.
Officers that were on scene that night testified that they only turned the body cameras off or muted the audio when now retired Det. Cpt. Don Hass was around because he did not like the body cameras to be on.
Hass said it was because he “did not want background noise to interfere with the audio of the interview.”
When asked about turning off a body camera of a uniformed officer when he saw a witness inside the crime scene, Hass said he did not remember.
The body camera footage was not viewable in court due to technical difficulties, but audio played during the hearing shows Hass asking an officer who the person was in the living room before the audio cuts off.
The state and the defense both stipulated that is what happened due to the footage not being able to be shown.
“It is exactly what happened,” Mattis said of Hass turning the body camera off on another officer.
Reynolds also argued body camera footage that was found and turned over last week that contains potentially exculpatory evidence was negligent on MPD’s part.
The video where a witness allegedly says that he did not see Savage with a gun prior to the shooting was not played in court due to technical difficulties but will be reviewed by Shreder before he makes his ruling.
Mattis argued that since the video was turned over as soon as the Department of Justice and FBI found the video exists, that “negates” the defense’s claims.
Officers and Hass also testified to the intoxication level of Savage that night, with Hass saying Savage was “too intoxicated to interview” at the Pittsburg County Jail.
Hass also testified that both witnesses were also intoxicated but that their statements never changed about Savage shooting Jameson.
The now retired detective testified that he did write the statement for one witness during an interview, with the witness signing the statement afterwards.
A sexual assault nurse who testified for the defense claimed that Savage was involuntarily drugged after reviewing surveillance footage from the bar Savage, Jameson, and the two witnesses were at prior to the shooting, how she acted on body camera footage, and from an interview with Savage.
The nurse admitted during cross examination she was paid $3,500 to date for her expertise and that she did not hold a board certification from the International Association of Forensic Nurses.
Shreder said he will make his ruling after reviewing all the evidence and briefs presented to him Monday but said it would be difficult for him to make the ruling within the 14-day period needed prior to trial for briefs to be made.
A criminal pretrial conference is set for Friday in the case at 1:15 p.m. in Courtroom 2 with the trial scheduled to begin Dec. 7.
