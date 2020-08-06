Judge: State did not have jurisdiction over man

A LeFlore County judge ruled the state of Oklahoma did not have criminal jurisdiction over a man accused of lewd molestation due to an application of a recent Supreme Court ruling.
The ruling comes before a hearing in Pittsburg County scheduled Friday in a similar jurisdictional challenge in the case against two people accused of torturing a 10-year-old girl.
Court records show Harold McCurtain, 54, of Heavener, was charged in March 2019 with lewd molestation and the case was scheduled for a jury trial this month.
Documents filed in the case show McCurtain is an enrolled member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
District 16 Associate District Judge Marion Fry made the decision after hearing arguments from McCurtain’s attorney, Tulsa based Jay K. Ramey and the District 16 District Attorney’s Office.
Documents show although Fry found the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute McCurtain, Fry stayed the enforcement of his decision and granted prosecutors time to appeal. Fry also denied a motion for bond reduction for McCurtain, who is to remain in the LeFlore County Jail.
Attorney General Mike Hunter said Monday his office will challenge every single conviction appeal on legal grounds and based on case law that limits the ability of individuals to seek relief.
Hunter also said his office asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals for guidance after a "flood of inmates" is using the recent Supreme Court ruling as an avenue for appeal.
Fry's decision comes almost a month after the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which ruled land reserved for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation in 1866 was never “disestablished” by Congress.
The ruling gives the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in cases involving Native Americans within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation under the Major Crimes Act.
Although the ruling focused on the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, tribal leaders from the state's Five Tribes and attorneys representing defendants across eastern Oklahoma argue the same analysis can apply to the other four tribes.
Ramey wrote in a July 24 motion to dismiss that the prosecution of McCurtain “is vested in the tribal court or federal court.”
He added Oklahoma hasn't obtained "jurisdiction over offenses committed by or against Indians in Indian Country” as outlined in 18 U.S.C. 1162 — which states that Alaska (except in certain areas), California, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon (except for the Warm Springs Reservation), and Wisconsin “shall have the same force and effect within such Indian country as they have elsewhere within the State or Territory.”
Ramey also wrote the Oklahoma Enabling Act provided that the Oklahoma Constitution “should not limit or affect the authority of the government of the United States to make any law or regulation respecting such Indians, their land, property, or other rights by treaties, agreements, law or otherwise, which it would have been competent to make if this Act had never been passed.”
District 16 Assistant District Attorney Margaret Nicholson, argued that documentation provided by McCurtain did not establish “that he is Indian for federal jurisdictional purposes.”
Nicholson also wrote that McCurtain failed to prove the alleged crime occurred within the boundaries of a reservation due to the 1876 Five Tribes Act and the 1902 Atoka Agreement, “accomplished” Congress’ plan to “divest the Choctaw Nation of its original boundaries.
An appeal by prosecutors has not been filed as of press time Thursday.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
