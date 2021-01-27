CORRECTION: A previous version of this story had a typo on the damages the court awarded. Forum Consulting Group LLC was ordered to pay $2 million in actual damages and $2 million in punitive damages. This story has been updated throughout.
A Garvin County judge issued a court order assessing a $4 million judgment in connection with a libel and slander civil case against Forum Consulting Group — a group which has been involved with plans for a petition drive in McAlester.
Garvin County Judge Leah Edwards issued the court order on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, following court action in Pauls Valley.
Attorneys representing Patrick Grimmett filed the lawsuit against Forum Consulting Group LLC and Joel “Skip” Mitchell at the Garvin County Courthouse on July 4, 2020. Court documents identify Mitchell as the registered agent for Forum Consulting Group.
Grimmett is a banker who also serves as a Pauls Valley city councilor. He also serves as a trustee of Pauls Valley General Hospital. The hospital has been closed, except for an urgent care facility, but is preparing to reopen under new ownership.
The Garvin County case has no relation to McAlester, other than Mitchell and Forum Consulting Group have been involved in plans for a petition drive in the city, beginning in October 2020 with a meeting at the Expo Center.
Attorneys with the Garvin Agee Carlton law firm in Pauls Valley filed the civil suit on July 24, 2020, against Forum Consulting Group LLC and Joel “Skip” Mitchell under the heading “Petition for libel, slander and intentional emotional distress.” The lawsuit t states “Skip” is the owner and manager of the Forum Consulting Group.
“On or about June 22, 2020, Skip intentionally posted a video on Forum’s Facebook page in which Skip falsely and maliciously claims that the plaintiff (Grimmett) ‘slaps a woman around,’” the petition alleges. In the same video Mitchell claims to have spoken “to the highway patrol” apparently to give his audience the impression that the agency was the source of Mitchell’s claims, the lawsuit continues.
“On June 23, 2020, defendant Skip intentionally posted numerous comments on Forum’s Facebook page falsely and maliciously accusing plaintiff (Grimmett) of physical domestic abuse and adultery,” the lawsuit states.
As a result of Mitchell’s conduct, Grimmett has suffered damage to his reputation in the community, the lawsuit states.
Mitchell filed an answer to the lawsuit, on behalf of himself and for Forum Consulting Group, while acting as his own attorney. His answer states that he and Forum Consulting Group have worked on behalf of more than 100 former employees “of the now-closed Pauls Valley Regional Medical Center,” formerly known as the Pauls Valley General Hospital.
Mitchell said he and Forum Consulting group recently completed a petition drive seeking an investigative audit of the hospital’s finances and business dealings.
He stated they believe the audit results “could lead to possible criminal action” and the lawsuit was brought “as a last minute attempt to cause the petition harm,” saying it was filed the same day the petition was presented to the Oklahoma Auditor and Inspector’s Office.
As the case continued, the court determined Mitchell could represent himself by acting as his own attorney, but he could not represent Forum Consulting Group, since he is not a licensed attorney.
On Dec. 29, 2020, the court granted the motion for a default judgement against Forum Consulting Group, LLC, as its answer to the lawsuit was stricken on November 6, 2020, and “no subsequent answer has been filed.”
A court order entered Monday states that attorneys representing Grimmett were in court for a hearing on other motions, along with Skip Mitchell.
When the court announced it would hear evidence regarding damages, Mitchell asked to be excused and “left the courtroom,” court documents state.
The court then heard evidence presented on Grimmett’s behalf. After hearing the evidence, the court found allegations of Forum Consulting Group against Grimmett are “false and defamatory” and exposed him to public hatred and contempt.
“As a result of defendant’s conduct, which was and is so extreme and outrageous as to go beyond all possible bounds of decency and would be considered atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized society,” Grimmett has suffered “severe mental and emotional distress beyond that which a reasonable person could be expected to endure,” the court ruled.
The court then assessed the amount of actual damages to which Grimmett is entitled from Forum Consulting Group at $2,000,000, along with $2,000,000 in punitive damages.
With the case involving Forum Consulting Group completed, the suit against Mitchell is still active.
Mitchell had traveled to McAlester in October where he met with a group of McAlester residents at the Expo Center. Some of those present identified themselves as members of a group called McAlester Unites and expressed dissatisfaction with the city’s mask mandate to try and help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Several said they were ready to start a recall petition against McAlester Mayor John Browne.
Mitchell, of Lindsay, was identified at the meeting as representing the Forum Consulting Group. He maintained the attempt to get a recall election for the mayor’s post was not about the mask mandate.
“It’s not about masks,” Mitchell said. “It’s about overreach by government.
“What I would do is encourage you to start and remove your mayor,” Mitchell said last October.
Many of the complaints at the Expo Center meeting continued to revolve around the city’s mandate to require the protective face coverings due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
