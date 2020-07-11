McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.