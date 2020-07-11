A local singer plans to help with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraiser this weekend.
Singer Laci Johnson is planning on singing from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, July 12, outside the Walmart Supercenter in McAlester in attempt to drive-up donations for the annual charitable event.
Walmart Associate Shirley Lawson, who’s been setting up the table inside the store offering T-shirts, hand sanitizer and other items for donations to the fund drive, said she helped arrange the singing event with Johnson, a fellow Walmart worker.
“She’s got a lot of talent,” Lawson said. “People love her. We’re all excited.”
Money raised during the fundraising drive at the local Walmart store is to be set aside to benefit children and their families or caregivers living within the 74501 Zip Code in McAlester. It designed to help those qualifying McAlester children receiving medical care at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, since that’s the closest hospital to McAlester that’s designated as a Children’s Medical Network Hospital, said Walmart Store Manager Cody Knight.
Johnson said seating won’t be provided for the outside event, so those who would like to sit should bring their own chairs. Once she starts singing, she’s ready to go until the store closes at 8 p.m., she said.
Johnson said she’s glad to help with the fundraising drive.
“It’s just for the kids; we’re trying to raise all the money we can,” she said. “It’s for the babies, that’s why we’re doing it.”
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.