The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said an escaped inmate from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester is back in custody.
Michael Craig Jr., 20, was reported as an escapee from the minimum-security facility Friday evening, according to ODOC.
ODOC Communications Director Justin Wolf said Craig was taken into custody Saturday morning in Arpelar.
“Numerous law enforcement agencies assisted the Oklahoma Department of Corrections' agents and officers overnight and made numerous sightings of the inmate throughout the night,” Wolf said.
Records show Craig was serving sentences out of Oklahoma County District Court for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and robbery/attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
