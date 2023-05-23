Attorneys for a jail employee accused of conducting sexual acts with an inmate have filed a motion asking for a reduction in bond.
Robert Duane Westley Richardson, 26, McAlester, was being held Tuesday at the Bryan County Jail in Durant on a $500,000 bond for felony charges of forcible oral sodomy and sexual battery.
Richardson is being held in the Bryan County Jail at the request of Pittsburg County following his arrest for the charges.
A motion for a bond reduction was filed by Richardson’s defense attorney Brecken Wagner stating Richardson “has sufficient contact” with the county to indicate he would not flee and that private counsel was obtained “which reduces the burden upon the taxpayer.”
The motion also shows examples from the last two years of sexual in nature felonies filed in Pittsburg County District Court where initially high bonds were reduced.
“Richardson prays that the court grant a hearing on this motion and grant a bond reduction in the case listed above to a bond on his own recognizance, or in the alternative, that the court set a reasonable bond,” the motion states.
A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states the investigation into Pittsburg County Jail Sgt. Richardson began after jail administrators were made aware of “a possible incident” between a female federal inmate and a male jail staff member.
The alleged victim told investigators Richardson came into her cell at around 2 a.m. “and that they were talking and then they kissed,” the affidavit states.
According to the report, the alleged victim asked another jail staff member to ask Richardson if he could bring her clothes from the laundry.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Deputy Michael Glasco wrote in the report at approximately 4:50 a.m., Richardson is seen on video entering the cell and leaving seven minutes later. The alleged victim told the investigator she performed a sexual act with Richardson during that time frame.
Another inmate who was in the dayroom of the female jail pod at the time of the alleged crime told Glasco she saw Richardson leave the cell with the alleged victim telling her that she performed a sexual act on the jailer, the affidavit states.
Glasco wrote in his report he interviewed a jail staff member about the relationship the alleged victim and Richardson had with the staff member saying they could tell the two “would flirt with each other.”
Richardson agreed to speak with Glasco after being read his Miranda rights and told the investigator that the incident did not happen and “did not have any other statement,” the report states.
The report was sent to both the District 18 District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service for review as the alleged victim is a federal inmate.
A hearing on the bond reduction was not scheduled as of the time this story was being produced Tuesday afternoon. A previously scheduled preliminary hearing conference is currently set for May 25 in the case.
