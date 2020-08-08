Rosie Brewer got emotional after the unveiling of a large Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Deputy badge numbered 43 — the same number worn by her father, the late Jose “Papa Joe” Cantu Longoria Jr.
The sign and a statute honor the former 20-year director of Camp PLEA — a summer camp “Papa Joe” dedicated for children operated by local law enforcement officers on the grounds of the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant.
A year after the pavilion at the Pittsburg County Justice Center was declared the Joe Longoria Pavilion, family and friends gathered Saturday for a dedication ceremony hosted by the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department.
“It means more than the world and it just breaks my heart that he wasn’t able to see my grandkids and his great grandkids,” Brewer said. “It just warms my soul to think that so many people thought of him the way they did.”
“Papa Joe” — the name most people called Longoria — was a military veteran and commander of the Pittsburg County Reserve Deputies.
He served as director of Camp PLEA from 1984 until he died in 2004. The camp was operated by the Pittsburg Law Enforcement Association and gave up to 200 youth each summer a camp-type experience.
A monument dedicated to Longoria by the Kiowa Roundup Club Board of Directors and placed on the former Camp PLEA site at McAAP was saved by Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris and is the centerpiece at the pavilion.
Morris said he attended Camp PLEA as a child, grew to know “Papa Joe” when he started a career in law enforcement, and he is glad to continue honoring him.
“He made such an impact on the community and helped so many kids and citizens in our community,” Morris said.
After Longoria died, Geary Smith took over at Camp PLEA until he died in an auto accident in 2013.
Then-Camp PLEA Director Gary Mick announced in 2015 that the camp would not be opening that year due to new security restrictions from the Department of Defense at McAAP.
The Pittsburg County Law Enforcement Association conducted Camp PLEA at no cost to all children with applications made through the sheriff’s office.
Camp PLEA included a camp for children aged 8-11, another for children 12 -14, and camps for children with disabilities and for adults with disabilities.
Brewer said her father enjoyed helping provide summer camps for local youth.
“It filled his heart,” Brewer said. “He has always been a giving person and for this group of sheriff’s deputies to honor him like that — it just touches my heart.”
Brewer’s husband, Brian, also attended the Saturday ceremony — as well as their daughter, Amanda Estala, and her youngest son, Jaxon; the Brewers’ son, Grant Brewer, his wife, Brooke, and their daughter, Blaire.
Also attending were Jim and Eudena Brewer, Jim and Tammy Bible, and more.
