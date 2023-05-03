An eastern Oklahoma investigator said he believes a registered sex offender shot six people and then himself.
Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, who is the commander of the District 25 Violent Crimes Task Force, said evidence led investigators to believe 39-year-old Jesse McFadden fatally shot his wife and five teenagers, who were found dead across the Henryetta property he listed on his sex offender registry.
Prentice said the victims — Holly Guess McFadden, 35; Ivy Webster, 14; Brittany Brewer, 16; Rylee Allen, 17; Michael Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Guess, 13 — were all shot in the head and investigators did not yet know McFadden's motive.
“I follow the evidence,” Prentice said at a Wednesday press conference. “And the evidence is that Jesse McFadden murdered six people and then killed himself. Beyond that, I don’t know what his thought process was.”
"There are questions that will never get answered because the only people that know are no longer here," Prentice said, adding investigators plan to complete a final report.
Authorities found the seven bodies Monday after conducting a search warrant at the house belonging to McFadden, who was a suspect in an emergency missing advisory issued earlier that day for Webster and Brewer.
McFadden previously served nearly 17 years for first-degree rape and did not appear in Muskogee County court Monday for a trial in a case accusing him of child sex crimes while he was incarcerated.
Authorities said Wednesday they found Webster, Brewer, and Allen with one gunshot wound to the head, while Mayo and Guess suffered two gunshots to the head. Investigators said Holly McFadden sustained three gunshot wounds to the head and Jesse McFadden appeared “to have shot himself” in the head, according to authorities.
Brewer, Webster, and Allen were found approximately 150 yards “apart from each other” a quarter of a mile southeast from the McFadden residence with the others were found together about 500 yards from the other victims.
The officer said he “would not use the word executed” when explaining how the deaths occurred, but said investigators believe Jesse McFadden shot the six victims.
Prentice said law enforcement officers went to the McFadden residence Monday morning “in an effort to see if anyone was there” and got no response at the door.
“They observed what they believed was a freshly disturbed area of dirt in the yard around the area and they reported that and we got a search warrant for the residence and the property,” Prentice said.
Prentice said the handgun used in the slayings was purchased legally in January 2022 by Holly McFadden.
Court records show Jesse McFadden and then-Holly Guess married in May 2022 and lived at the address the man listed on his sex offender registration. Oklahoma’s sex offender law states offenders with child victims are prohibited from living with minor children unless the person registering is the parent, step-parent, or grandparent, and only if the children in the home are not the victim.
The police chief said McFadden’s registration was current at the time of the crime.
Court records show Jesse McFadden was released from prison in 2020 after serving sentences in Pittsburg County District Court for first-degree rape and grand larceny.
CNHI Oklahoma obtained records that state Jesse McFadden was charged in 2003 with first-degree rape after he tied up a girl and raped her.
Jesse McFadden pleaded not guilty to the crime and accepted an Alford Plea of 20 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections along with a lifetime registry on the sex offender registration. He requested a sentence modification in 2004, saying he felt “very bad” for what he did and that he thought about it every day. A Pittsburg County judge denied the request.
Rape in Oklahoma is an 85% percent crime, meaning McFadden was required to serve at least 17 years to become eligible for parole.
Court records show McFadden was out on a $25,000 bond for a case in Muskogee County for soliciting sexual conduct/communicating with a minor by use of technology and procuring, producing, distributing and/or possessing juvenile pornography.
McFadden was charged with the crimes after he was found with a cellular device while at the Jess Dunn Correctional Center and was determined to be communicating with an 16-year-old Muskogee girl.
Those communications included nude photos of the girl sent to McFadden, and sexually explicit photos of McFadden sent to the girl, according to case records.
Prentice said Jesse McFadden sent messages to the victim in the Muskogee County case that blamed her for facing more prison time.
Records show a trial was scheduled to begin Monday morning and a no-bond warrant was issued after McFadden did not show up for court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.