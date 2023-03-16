State and local authorities have launched an investigation after a deceased man was found Thursday evening at a McAlester residence.
McAlester Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Mickey Virden said details are limited at this time, but confirmed a deceased male was found at a residence at the intersection of South 5th Street and South Avenue.
Virden said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist MPD.
According to MPD radio traffic obtained through Broadcastify, officers were dispatched to the residence at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening after dispatch received a call about a deceased person.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available from investigators.
