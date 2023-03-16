Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North to northwest winds 20 to 30 miles an hour with gusts up to 45 miles an hour. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. &&