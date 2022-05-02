McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 51F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 51F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.