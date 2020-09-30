Law enforcement are searching for an inmate who escaped Wednesday night from the Latimer County Jail in Wilburton.
The Latimer County Sheriff Department on Facebook released a "be on the look out" post for 22-year-old Christian Chance Lee of Wilburton after the agency said Lee escaped from the jail Wednesday night.
LCSO describes Lee as 5' 4", 108 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Court records show Lee was currently in the custody of the jail on applications to accelerate and revoke prior sentences, domestic abuse, and violations of a protective order
LCSO asks anyone who may have seen this individual or have information of his whereabouts to call 918-465-2161.
