One person was hospitalized for burns after an incident Tuesday at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant.
Officials at the McAlester-based munitions plant said one person was hospitalized for burns and nine others were treated on site after a flash fire at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the production area.
"The fire suppression system in the building worked as designed and put out the fire," McAAP officials said in a release posted online. "The situation was handled by the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant fire department."
Many reported hearing a boom similar to an explosion before a building in the production area caught fire.
Citizens in Savanna and Haywood — the closest municipalities to the base — were asked to conserve water due to the incident.
McAAP supplies about one-third of munitions as the Department of Defense's premier bomb- and warhead-loading facility. The plant delivers thousands of Mark 84 2,000-pound bombs, M11 artillery rounds, 105 artillery rounds, and more.
