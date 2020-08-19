Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is confident the Defense Appropriations bill — which includes funding for projects at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant and other military bases in Oklahoma — will survive with its funding intact.
Included in the package is $35 million for construction of a new C Line ammunition demolition shop to help with the demilitarization of bombs and other material that have passed their due date and now must be either destroyed, recycled or demilitarized in some fashion.
Inhofe, R-Tulsa, answered questions about the defense bill during a Wednesday stop at Pete’s Place in Krebs for a luncheon meeting with Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris, elected officials and members of the defense community.
Inhofe said he planned the meeting to show his support of law enforcement.
“Right now, this is the most important man in the room,” Inhofe said of Morris.
Others attending included McAlester Mayor John Browne, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant Commander Col. Shane Upton, District 7 State Sen. Larry Boggs, McAPP Chief of Staff Brian Lott and McAlester Defense Support Services Director Jessica Gragg.
Asked about the status of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, Inhofe noted that it has passed in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and must now go to a joint conference between the two houses of Congress to hammer out a final version. It will then head to President Donald Trump’s desk.
“We have until Dec. 31st to pass it,” Inhofe said.
Inhofe, who continues to serve as chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said the version that passed the Democrat-majority House is filled with funding for matters unrelated to the national defense.
“The Democrats passed their bill with a lot of trash in it,” Inhofe said.
The version that originally passed from the Senate to the House contained an amendment by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, to rename every U.S. military base named after a member of the Confederacy — with President Trump saying he will veto any version of the National Defense Authorization Act that comes to his desk with Warren’s amendment included.
So how does Sen. Inhofe plan to get the president to sign the bill?
He predicted Warren’s amendment will not be included in the final version of the National Defense Authorization Act that will conceivably make its way to Trump’s desk at some point.
“I won’t say how it will disappear, but it will disappear,” Inhofe said.
Following the meeting, the News-Capital asked Col. Upton what funding of the $35 million C line means for McAAP.
“It’s the biggest construction project at McAAP that’s been authorized by Congress in over 10 years,” Upton said. “It allows the Army and the Department of Defense to help us modernize and move our process more into the information age.”
Referring to the projected C Line, Upton said “It’s all going to be robotic.” Asked if that means McAAP might have fewer employees, Upton said that’s not the case. He said installing the C Line the best way to move the process forward.
Upton said planning for the project’s design is already underway.
“We’ve been working on the design with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for several months now,” Upton said. “That’s a big deal.”
During the meeting, Inhofe said speeches of support of rioters and looters in Portland, Oregon have been made by U.S. senators. He said it was necessary for President Donald Trump to send federal law enforcement personnel into Portland.
in regard to the national presidential race and the Democratic National Convention, Inhofe said the Democrats are now trying to sound like Republicans in an attempt to broaden their base.
Referring to his own race for the U.S. Senate, Inhofe said he’s facing a liberal opponent, referring to Democratic challenger Abby Broyles, with three other candidates who he said are masquerading as conservatives and who will draw votes away from him.
So what’s his solution?
“My solution is to win,” Inhofe chuckled.
Afterward, Mayor Browne said he appreciated Inhofe taking time to visit the McAlester area.
So did Morris, who said people are going to have to get behind law enforcement and support law enforcement.
“It’s an honor to be invited to lunch by a U.S. senator, especially one so well-known,” Morris said. “It’s an honor for him to come to McAlester to show his support for law enforcement.”
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.