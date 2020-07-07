Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe says $35 million for a McAlester Army Ammunition Plant construction project is included in the National Defense Authorization Act for the 2021 Fiscal Year.
This year’s total $740.5 billion NDAA bill has passed out of the Senate Armed Services Committee by a 25-2 vote. A vote before the full Senate is expected soon.
“The Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act continues the support given to the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant by providing full military construction funding for the Ammunition Demolition Shop, commonly referred to as the C-Line,” Inhofe’s office said in a statement issued from Washington. “This critical military construction project will allow for the safe and proper deconstruction of munitions that are no longer serviceable or have reached their maximum storage time.”
The News-Capital got in touch with Inhofe’s Washington office about the project.
“The addition of the C-Line is a great asset for McAAP,” Inhofe said Monday. “Right now, we have three lines operating in McAlester — two for building ammunition and one for decommissioning munitions that have reached the maximum storage time.
“By opening a fourth line, we can add capacity for different types of demilitarization and to increase worker safety,” Inhofe said.
McAAP is currently programed to receive the $35 million for the ammunition demolition facility through the Military Construction, Army program.
This project is required to handle the demilitarization of various munitions, to include new insensitive munitions loads and reclaim energetic materials and components, said McAAP spokesman Gideon Rogers.
Demilitarization, or reclamation, is performed once a munition is deemed obsolete, is no longer serviceable, or to manage the reuse of salvageable components.
“The new complex is needed to provide flexibility to perform the required procedures, while providing an environment optimized to the operators’ safety. Reclamation of explosive components enable the Defense Department to reutilize the raw materials that go into the munitions instead of disposing of the munition by open burning or detonation,” Rogers said in a statement issued from McAAP.
“Modernizing enhances the safety of our operators and increases munitions readiness,” Rogers said. The contract and funding for the C-Line project will be managed through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Tulsa office.
An Inhofe staffer provided more details about the projected C-Line.
The line currently in place for decommissioning munitions is called the A-line. The C-Line would be the additional line to demilitarize ammunition. Workers on the lines perform procedures to decommission and make inert bombs and other munitions no longer deemed useable.
The new C-Line — if funding is included in the NDAA act that is ultimately approved — would provide an additional line to perform the tasks already being done by the A line.
Its purpose is to take more strain off the A-Line with the focus on safety and efficiency, according to Inhofe’s office, with a priority on having two separate demilitarization lines, instead of having all the work done on one line.
Jessica Gragg, executive director of the McAlester Defense Support Association, praised the inclusion of funding for McAAP in the 2021 NDAA.
“We’re just thrilled McAAP is going to increase its capacity,” Gragg said. “That’s what protects us from BRAC,” she said, referring to the Base Realignment and Closure Commission. The 2021 NDAA prohibits another round of BRAC closings for this year, but Gragg said having the additional line should help protect McAAP in future years.
“With McAlester Army Ammunition Plant storing over one-third of the Department of Defense’s conventional munitions, it’s imperative we have efficient demilitarization capabilities,” Gragg said. “Developing the C-Line will allow our installation to increase storage space for viable assets, by eliminating unusable materials. We are so grateful to Senator Inhofe for pushing the C-Line Military Construction project forward and for his dedication to serving Oklahoma and our military.”
Krystal Bess, executive director of the McAlester Chamber of Commerce, also lauded the project.
“The McAlester community is thrilled the C-Line Military Construction project has been approved for 2021. We cannot thank Senator Inhofe and our Congressional members in D.C. enough for their continuous support to McAlester Army Ammunition Plant. Increasing our installation’s capability is immeasurable and we are proud our community has the opportunity to serve our great nation,” Bess said.
McAAP’s project is included in the 2021 NDAA’s $8.15 billion for military construction, funding $955 million in unfunded military construction requirements, according to an executive summary of the measure.
When the Senate passes the NDAA, the Senate bill would then go to the House, which could add amendments or other changes of its own, then back to the Senate.
When both bodies approve a final measure, the NDAA would then go to President Donald Trump for his signature.
One possible sticking point is Trump has said he will veto the NDAA if it includes an amendment by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, to rename military bases named after Confederate officers who fought against the Uunion in the Civil War.
Inhofe remained confident that the House and Senate will ultimately pass a final version of the 2021 NDAA and send it to the president.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
