Oklahoma U.S. Sen James Inhofe says he has not yet received enough information to determine whether Russia put a bounty on American troops serving in Afghanistan.
Inhofe, who is chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, made the comments early Thursday in response to questions about the intelligence assessment regarding the reports of possible bounties. Inhofe responded during a call regarding the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act, which has passed out of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
He spoke prior to a classified briefing for Congressional leaders set for later Thursday.
Inhofe maintained President Donald Trump was not initially informed of the intelligence report regarding possible bounties when it first came up, due to a decision by those who decide what to present during the president's daily briefings.
"It did not make that cut," Inhofe said. In retrospect, maybe the president should have been briefed on the matter, the senator said, but he was not.
"The president did not have knowledge at the time," Inhofe said. Trump has also maintained he was not initially briefed on the reports when they first surfaced.
The News-Capital asked Inhofe whether he, as head of the Senate Armed Services Committee, now has enough information for him to determine for himself whether intelligence reports that Russia offered bounties on American soldiers were accurate.
"That's a tough one to answer," Inhofe said. "Probably not to the level people are talking now."
Inhofe went on to say that Russia does not like us and is our enemy, but that was probably not the most efficient way for Russia to act "if they wanted to kill Americans."
But would not the answer be cut and dried? Either Russia offered bounties for the lives of American troops, or else it did not.
"It wasn't that cut and dried," Inhofe said. "I can't answer your question."
When pressed if he believes bounties were offered at any level, Inhofe indicated he did not yet have a definitive answer.
"I don't know," Inhofe said. "There's evidence on both sides."
Returning to the question of whether Russia offered bounties on U.S. forces, Inhofe said "That's what we're trying to determine now. I'm not convinced yet.
"The intelligence people are not in agreement today," Inhofe said. "In terms of bounties, our seasoned intelligence is divided on that issue."
Inhofe indicated he was limited in the answers he could give because some of the information is classified.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday the situation had been handled incredibly well to ensure the safety of U.S. troops, according to the Associated Press.
Inhofe also said Thursday he expected the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act bill to pass the full Senate. It will then go to the House, which would have an opportunity to make amendments and add provisions on its own. Eventually, the House and Senate will conceivably vote on a final bill, perhaps in November, that would then go to President Trump for his signature.
In Oklahoma the NDAA includes provisions regarding the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, Tinker Air Force Base and the Oklahoma City community, Altus Air Force Base, Vance Air Force Base. Ft. Sill and the Lawton Community, professional development for military spouses, the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa, the city of Tulsa and the Oklahoma National Guard.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
