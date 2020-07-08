The Walmart Supercenter in McAlester is headed toward the final stretch of its annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraiser.
McAlester Walmart Manager Cody Knight says it’s all about raising funds to help McAlester children and their families — and he’s hoping big-hearted McAlester residents will help make this year’s charity drive a success.
And if the McAlester store manages to raise more than its counterpart in Ada, that’s fine too.
Knight said the fundraising drive is a way for customers to contribute knowing the money will be placed in a fund to help McAlester children and their families who may need assistance when the child is being treated at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa — the closest designated Children’s Miracle Network hospital for the Walmart Store in McAlester.
“This money will be reserved to help people in the community,” Knight said.
Walmart’s drive to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals is underway and continues through July 19, Knight said. Walmart customers who want to contribute can do so when they are checking out of the store, either through a self-help register or a cashier.
“Our cashiers should be asking if you would like to round your change up,” Knight said. The amount of change that’s rounded will go to the Children’s Miracle Network designated to benefit children who live within in the 74501 Zip Code and are being treated at St. Francis in Tulsa, Knight said.
A charity basketball game featuring members of the McAlester Police Department and the McAlester Fire Department is set for 6 p.m. on July 18 at the McAlester Boys and Girls Club adjacent to Chadick Park, at 305 E. Chadick Ave.
“We did it last year,” Knight said. “It’s very competitive.”
Admission for the McAlester Police vs. McAlester Firefighters Basketball Slam is $5 for adults and $2 for children under 12, with all proceeds going to the Children’s Medical Network.
With the charity basketball game scheduled on the night before the fundraising drive is set end on July 19, Knight is hoping for a big finish.
Last year generous customers at the Walmart Supercenter in McAlester, along with proceeds from the basketball game, donated a whooping $11,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network, Knight said. He hopes to surpass that amount this year.
Helping the Children’s Miracle Network is part of a long tradition for the Walmart store in McAlester.
“We collect money for Children’s Miracle Network every year,” Knight said. “It’s a month-long campaign.
“We do several things inside the store,” said Knight, who is working with Front End Coach Kathy Wall and other associates regarding the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital’s fundraising drive. “We keep everybody pumped up and let them know we’re still raising money.
Walmart and Sam’s Club Associates have been assisting families in their communities for 33 years by raising funds for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, according to the organization.
“Donations made at the store/club registers go directly to the hospital serving the store/club’s community and fund critical treatment and health care services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care,” a website devoted to the fundraising drive states.
There are 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in North America, with the hospitals providing more than $3.4 billion in charitable care annually. Children’s Miracle Networks Hospitals provide 32 million patient visits for 10 million children every year.
Donations can also be made online at Walmart.com (website and app) by checking the box to round up the total at checkout or online at www.HelpKidsLiveBetter.com, according to information from the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
T-shirts supporting the drive are also periodically offered at the Walmart store in McAlester for a $5 donation.
The T-shirts are emblazoned with words designed to sum up the feelings of those who work through the Children’s Miracle Network to help children and their families:
“I Believe in Miracles.”
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.