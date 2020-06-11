The annual Juneteenth celebration at McAlester's Michael J. Hunter Park has been canceled due to ongoing concerns about spreading COVID-19.
Miller "Bo" Newman, a main organizer of the event and longtime president of the Pittsburg County Chapter of the NAACP, said he's following the advice he's been given.
"The higher headquarters told us to shut it down this year because of COVID-19," Newman said. "That is probably one of the only things that would get us to cancel it."
Normally, this year's Juneteenth celebration at Hunter Park would have been held next weekend, on Saturday, June 20 — because that's the closest Saturday to June 19. Newman wanted to let everyone know in advance that this summer's official Juneteenth celebration at Hunter Park has been canceled.
"I thought we ought to give a week or so notice," Newman said.
The Juneteenth celebration at Hunter Park normally draws attendance not only from McAlester and Pittsburg County, but also from a much wider area.
"We have people come in from all over," Newman said.
Juneteenth is designed to commemorate June 19, 1865. Union Army General Gordon Granger had arrived by ship in Galveston Bay the previous day. On June 19, he read aloud from a general order announcing that the Civil War had ended and the approximately 250,000 slaves still being held in Texas were now emancipated under terms of the Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln in April, 1863.
Gen. Glover brought along 2,000 Union troops to help enforce the order.
Newman said the Juneteenth celebration in McAlester began in the mid-1970s. For awhile, Inner City Productions, headed by the late Jessie Harris, took over handling the arrangements. Other local residents began organizing the official Juneteenth celebration arrangements again after Harris moved to Oklahoma City, said Newman.
He's disappointed to have to cancel this year's event.
"They didn't want us to have anything where it would be a liability," Newman said, referring to possibly exposing people to COVID-19.
Newman urged everyone to continue following COVID-19 protocols issued by the CDC and the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
"I have seen so many people not wearing a mask," he said, referring to the personal protective equipment used as facial barriers to protect against spreading the illness. "They didn't have to tell me twice."
