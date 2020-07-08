Jill Hundley is excited after her first week working at her hometown newspaper.
Hundley is a McAlester native and said she’s thrilled about the future working at the News-Capital.
“I’m really excited and looking to be here for the long haul,” Hundley said.
Hundley was born and raised in McAlester before graduating from McAlester High School in 2012.
She went on to graduate from Oklahoma State University in 2016 with a degree in strategic communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Hundley started at the McAlester News-Capital June 24 in a hybrid position with composing responsibilities and some sales duties.
She will replace Denise Cantrell, who retired July 3 from the McAlester News-Capital composing department after 27 years at the paper.
Cantrell trained Hundley in several key aspects of the job in the week before her last day.
Hundley’s family still lives in McAlester and she is excited to join the News-Capital staff.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
