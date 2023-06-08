A Hulbert man allegedly in possession of 100 or more separate items depicting child pornography pleaded not guilty to the crime in Cherokee County District Court recently.
A felony charge of aggravated possession of child pornography was filed on March 17, 2023, against Maxx Douglas McReynolds, 33.
He made his initial appearance on April 4, when he received a $100,000 bond.
According to court documents, on or between Jan. 1, 2022, and Nov. 26, 2022, McReynolds possessed, allegedly knowing of the contents, 100 or more separate items depicting child pornography on a Kindle Fire, an Android tablet.
The Kindle Fire purportedly belonged to McReynolds’ son, and the defendant had been using it as a means of communication, according to the probable cause affidavit.
According to reports, authorities discovered the device had approximately 69 images of “prepubescent females in sexual situations with adult men,” upon first inspection.
Some of the images also reportedly depicted prepubescent females performing sexual acts on adult men, as well as having sexual intercourse with adult men.
According to the affidavit, 203 images of depicting child sexual abuse material were found to have been downloaded on the device between May 20, 2022, and Nov. 26, 2022.
McReynolds is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on June 21, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding.
First Assistant District Attorney Eric Jordan is listed as representing the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.