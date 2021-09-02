Progress continues on the Shops at McAlester highway retail center development, with construction of the planned Hobby Lobby store expected to soon begin.
“Our biggest deal is we’ve delivered the Hobby Lobby pad,” said Danny Hooper, who is executive vice president for Burk Collins and Company, developer of the project. “They are set to start construction during the first couple of weeks in September.”
With the pad for the Hobby Lobby building ready, a few minor details remain to be worked out, Hooper said. Other things needed for the work to move forward have already been completed.
“We had to get our all-weather roads ready,” Hooper said. The roads are designed to withstand the heavy equipment being used during the construction process.
In addition to the pad, a parking lot has already been poured where plans call for the Hobby Lobby building to be built.
Plans call for Hobby Lobby to construct its own store, developer Burk Collins previously said. Collins said he will reimburse the construction costs and then lease the building to Hobby Lobby.
Hobby Lobby already obtained building permits from the city of McAlester for the construction project.
Hooper stopped by City Hall for a special city council meeting related to the project, although he didn’t address city councilors since they had no questions for him. Councilors approved a measure to close the public way or easements within a piece of property in the Shops at McAlester development that officials said will open the way for construction of a new restaurant at the center, near the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69 in McAlester.
The agenda for the Tuesday evening meeting included a lengthy legal description of the property involved, with the Point of Termination being on the south right-of-way line of U.S. Highway 69. It included a portion of a section line in Section 19, Township 5 North, Range 15 East.
“It’s a section line road easement,” said City Manager Pete Stasiak. He said the city council previously closed about half of it and now needed to close a bit more.
It should be the last hurdle before the beginning of construction on the new restaurant.
“This is the final piece for Chick-fil-A to start building,” Stasiak said. “It’s a little sliver of land that covers a piece of the property.”
Hooper, who oversees construction for Burk Collins and Company, said national supply shortages in the building industry has slowed some aspects of the construction at the Shops at McAlester site.
“We’re waiting on roofing materials,” he said.
In the meantime, work is ongoing in other aspects of the construction. “We’re putting in fire sprinklers right now,” said Hooper. Work is still on-schedule to turn over the keys to retail center’s major tenants by the projected date of Feb. 14, 2022, he said.
Work is progressing in other areas, including the site where the Five Below building will be constructed.
“It will be next to Rack Room Shoes,” Hooper said. “Old Navy is scheduled to go next to Five Below.”
Another addition is Ollie’s Bargain Outlet,, which bills itself as one of the nation’s largest retailers of excess inventory and closeout merchandise. It includes items ranging from clothing and household items, to foods, books, toys and some sporting goods.
“Ollie’s is a great store; it’s real popular,” Hooper said of the store’s reception at other developments.
Other stores Collins has previously said are going into the retail center include T.J. Maxx, Ross, Burke’s Outlet, Marshall’s department store and FFO, which is now part of American Freight.
A Starbucks Coffee shop and a Jiffy Lube are also set to open at the site, the developer said.
A Tax Increment Financing, or TIF agreement with the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County commissioners, calls for Burk Collins and Company to develop and construct the Shops at McAlester retail center project and pay all construction costs. In return, the developer gets to collect the city’s and county’s portions of sales tax at site, for five years or until $5 million is collected, whichever comes first.
The five-year countdown for sales tax collections at the site had originally been set to begin with the sale of the first item at the first store to open in the shopping center. Collins told city officials that some of the stores with longterm leases had moved their turnover dates to Feb. 14, 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because some of the major tenants moved their turnover dates to 2022, Collins maintained his ability to collect sales tax money within the original five-year period would be affected. That led Collins to seek a 24 month extension to the current projected turnover date of Feb. 14, 2022.
That’s the date when keys are expected to be turned over to the building’s main tenants. Does that mean all of the stores and other businesses in the center will be fully-stocked and ready to open on that day?
Hooper said it’s likely different stores will stock their buildings and be ready to open to the public at different times after the turnover date arrives. It could be March before some of them are ready to open to the public, he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
