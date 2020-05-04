The city of McAlester named Kevin Hearod as interim Chief of Police following the retirement of Chief Gary Wansick.
Hearod is a McAlester native with more than 25 years with the McAlester Police Department. He holds an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Redlands Community College and a Bachelor’s Degree in Administrative Leadership from the University of Oklahoma. Hearod worked most recently as a Captain in patrol and the Criminal Investigation Division.
City Manager Pete Stasiak made the announcement on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. “I feel confident in Hearod’s ability to lead the police department during this time based on his professionalism and dedication to the safety of our community,” said Stasiak.
Chief of Police Gary Wansick is retiring after more than 38 years of service with the McAlester Police Department. His retirement is effective on April 30, 2020.
“I am grateful to have served the McAlester community and honored that I was able to support the department as Chief for the last 7 years,” said Wansick. “The community has been incredibly supportive of me and the extraordinary men and women who make up the police department. I will always love McAlester and plan to stay involved in the causes that I feel are important to our citizens.”
Stasiak plans to make the decision for the Chief of Police position in the coming months.
“Chief Wansick has been a very fair and ethical leader for our police force,” said Stasiak. “His service will continue to be an example for all.”
