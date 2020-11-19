POTEAU — A preliminary hearing was set Wednesday for two men accused of performing an illegal surgery on a man in southeast Oklahoma.
Documents filed in October by the LeFlore County District Attorney’s office accuse Bob Lee Allen, 53, and Thomas Evans Gates, 42, of performing a surgery to remove a man’s testicles and asking him to eat them at their residence in Wister, Oklahoma.
District 16 Special District Judge Jennifer McBee scheduled the hearing for the two men for 9 a.m. Feb. 25 at the LeFlore County Courthouse.
The hearing was set in February after a member of the District 16 District Attorney’s Office who appeared by telephone wanted to make sure there was enough time “because the feds are thinking about picking the case up.”
Court documents show Allen and Gates were each charged with conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery-felony, practicing medicine without a license/unlicensed surgery-felony, maiming, unlawful use of communication facility, distribution of CDS-including possession w/intent to distribute, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to bury dead human member-misdemeanor, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-misdemeanor.
Records from the LeFlore County Jail show each man remained in custody Wednesday on $295,000 bonds.
An affidavit prepared by the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office states a man was taken Oct. 14 to the McAlester Regional Health Center, where he told medical personnel he had a surgery to remove his testicles that was conducted by Allen and Gates at a Wister residence.
The man also told MRHC staff that Allen and Gates “tried to get him to participate in cannibalism,” the affidavit states.
Court documents state the man said he met Allen on a website called www.the-em.com that he came across while researching castrations. The website name is short for EunuchMaker and states it is “for everybody into mods and kinks for all kinds.”
Investigators wrote the man said he flew into the Dallas/Forth Worth airport on Oct. 11 and Allen drove them to the Wister residence.
Court documents state the man was awake for the two-hour surgery conducted by Allen with Gates handing over medical equipment with Allen telling the man after the surgery that he was going to consume the parts.
Investigators were told the man woke up the next morning with a lot of bleeding and Allen told him “No ER, No morgue” before taking him to MRHC, the affidavit states.
A search warrant was obtained and executed on the residence on Oct. 15, according to court documents.
Investigators found during the search a freezer “that contained a plastic ziplock bag with what appeared to be testicles,” a six-foot tall medicine cabinet full of various medications, medical utensils, mushrooms in pill bottles, a cartery tool with blood, xylocaine, and more.
Gates and Allen weren’t at the residence during the execution of the search warrant but were later located and detained with assistance from the McAlester Police Department.
