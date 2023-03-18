Law enforcement and first responders from across the county gathered along with members of the public Saturday to pray for a McAlester officer fighting for his life in a Tulsa hospital.
“People want to be negative about who we are in McAlester and focus on what’s bad,” said Terren Anderson, Pastor of Life Church in McAlester during a prayer service held Saturday.
“This is everything that’s beautiful about this community, right here today,” Anderson said. “It doesn’t matter who we are, it doesn’t matter our background, it doesn’t matter our skin tone. We are family.”
Around 100 people gathered in front of the McAlester Police Department to pray for MPD Patrolman Joseph Barlow, who is in critical condition at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa following a head-on collision Friday in Glenpool.
The vigil began at 1:14 p.m., coinciding with Barlow‘s badge number, 114.
Anderson told the crowd to lift up the Barlow family along with the family of MPD Capt. Richard Parker, who died at his home Thursday.
Barlow and other officers from MPD travelled Friday to Tulsa to escort Parker from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home in Wetumka.
In a statement released by the Glenpool Police Department, officers were notified around 6:27 p.m. on Friday, March 17, of a head-on collision on Highway 75 just north of 151st St. South.
Glenpool PD said a black Ford F-250 truck driven by Martin Rodriguez with one passenger failed to stop for the procession and took evasive action to avoid colliding with a stopped vehicle.
According to the statement, the truck then crossed the center median and struck the McAlester Police vehicle head-on.
Barlow had to be extracted from his patrol unit and was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa.
“The report is, is that he needs a miracle,” Anderson told the crowd. “The doctors have done what they can do. Now it’s up to God, and it’s up to Joseph.”
According to Anderson, the prayer was being streamed live to Barlow’s hospital room in Tulsa so the officer would be able to hear the prayers and the support from community.
“Lord, we know that medicine has done what medicine can do. But God we know you can do what seems to be impossible,” Anderson said. “And we are asking Lord, that you would make the impossibility, a possibility.
“You got our city in the palm of your hands, and we ask Lord, for good news today.”
A fund has been setup to assist Barlow’s family at First National Bank in McAlester. For any questions on how to donate, contact the McAlester Police Department at 918-423-1212.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.