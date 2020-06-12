Hattak hohltina: Tribe urges tribal members, residents to answer census

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is urging tribal members and all Pittsburg County residents to answer the 2020 Census as the county has one of the lowest self-response rates in the state.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, citizens will now have until October 31 to self-respond to the decennial count mandated by the United States Constitution since 1790.
As of June 10, out of the 10 and a half counties covered by the tribe, Pittsburg County’s 29.9% self-response rate makes it the lowest county behind Pushmataha County’s 26.1%. Pittsburg County ranks 64th out of the 77 counties statewide for self-response.
According to tribal officials, a low response rate will mean less federal funding for not only the tribe, but for state, county, and local governments as well.
"For the past 10 years, due to a large undercount of our regional population in the 2010 Census, we've all been living with decreased amounts of money available for schools, highways, public safety, health care and other important issues,” said Chief of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Gary Batton.
Batton said 2010’s undercount occurred because of a lack of response from area residences.
“Our artificially low population count, in turn, has led to smaller federal and state grants being made available to us to accomplish important things in our jurisdictions," he said.
That undercount caused Pittsburg County to lose more than $37 million in federal aid since 2010, according to the tribe.
As a state, Oklahoma lost $1,600 per person and $4,000 per household for each person/household not counted in 2010. The tribe says this year’s census creates an opportunity for the state to see more than $675 billion in funds possibly made available to the state over the next 10 years.
For the Choctaw Nation, federal agencies use the artificially low number recorded in the 2010 Census of 24,000 to determine tribal membership and not the official tribal roll totaling more than 223,000.
The tribe gave an example of a recently awarded grant totaling $200,000 instead of the $1.2 million that should have been awarded if an accurate census count was used.
“We need to do everything possible to plan and organize in advance of the 2020 Census, to prevent a repeat occurrence,” Batton said.
Information from the tribe says for a tribal member to be accurately counted in the census, the person must put “Choctaw Nation” as just putting Choctaw will not be counted due to there being two other tribes with Choctaw in their names, the Jena Band of Choctaw Indians headquartered in Louisiana and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians in Mississippi.
Having an accurate count of tribal members has always been important to the tribe since 1884 when an act was passed by the Choctaw legislators and signed into law by Principal Chief Edmund McCurtain. In the Choctaw Language, the act is called "hattak hohltina," meaning "to count the inhabitants of an area."
The tribe had three administrative and judicial regions comprised of 19 counties with the sheriffs of each county conducting the count with the results sent to Tvshka Homma where the numbers were recorded.
Along with a number of people in a household, photos of documents from a count conducted in the 1850s by the Choctaw Nation show counters even recorded the ear notches used by farmers to identify their livestock.
Almost 170 years later, and for the first time ever, households can respond online at census.gov or by telephone, in addition to mailing in results.
Questions include how many people live most of their time at a residence, if the home is owned or rented, phone number, names, sex, age, Hispanic origins, and race. A citizenship question is not on the 2020 Census.
The Census Bureau will never ask for a social security number, money, anything on behalf of a political party, or banking information. The Bureau states if someone claiming to be from the Census Bureau contacts you via email or phone and asks you for one of these things, it's a scam, and you should not cooperate.
If a response is not made via phone or online, a census taker will attempt to make an in-person visit and will leave a paper questionnaire at homes who have not responded or did not receive a letter in April.
Census takers will be wearing valid identification with their photograph and security features along with census bureau bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo.
Information on how to respond to the 2020 Census can be found by visiting www.2020census.gov or by calling 1-844-330-2020.
“This represents a major opportunity for us, so you need to let your ancestors’ voices be heard,” Batton said. “This will ensure you are counted as a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and let everyone know that we are 200,000 Chahta strong!"
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
