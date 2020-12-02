A full slate of family-friendly Christmas activities are scheduled in Hartshorne this weekend.
Events kickoff Saturday with a stuffing and dressing contest taking place at the Twin Cities Christian Outreach Foodbank at 925 Pennsylvania Ave. in downtown Hartshorne.
“People can register from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.,” Hartshorne Mayor Ashley Faulkner said. “They’ll being in their baked pan of dressing or stuffing.”
Faulkner said people can come in and taste-test the entries and vote on their favorite between noon and 1 p.m.
“It’ll be a people’s choice on who wins,” Faulkner said.
Starting at 2 p.m., the Third Annual Twin Cities Christmas Crawl will begin with 20 businesses in Hartshorne and Haileyville participating.
Faulkner said the punch cards will allow a person to visit the participating businesses and receive a “sweet treat.”
“We’re very limited,” Faulkner said. “There’s only 150 available and we’re getting really close to not having any.”
Punch cards are still available for purchase at Mark’s RC and Hobbies, BoKays by Jerry, Eclectic Treasures, and Sweet Magnolias Boutique.
Participants will have until 6 p.m. to vote on their favorite sweet treat from the participating businesses.
Votes will be returned to the corner of North Tenth Street and Pennsylvania in Hartshorne where Santa will also be present for photos with children.
The winning business will receive $100 and a plaque, according to Faulkner.
“This is the first year a cash prize is available,” Faulkner said. “Ira Brinlee, an insurance agent in McAlester, donated the $100.”
Fifth Quarter Printing donated the plaque and Briggs Printing donated the punch cards making the event “very economical” Faulkner said.
All proceeds from the punch cards will go towards the Twin Cities Heritage Museum, according to Faulkner.
Also, at 2 p.m. is the Most Festive, Ugly, Tacky Sweater Contest at the corner of North Tenth Street and Pennsylvania in Hartshorne.
“We have several age groups,” Faulkner said. “We have trophies for each age group.”
Hartshorne’s Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. with this year’s theme being “Light Up Christmas.”
Faulkner said the parade has received a few entries from McAlester after the annual McAlester parade was cancelled.
Businesses that wish to participate in Hartshorne’s parade can contact Jerry Earp at 918-297-3651.
At the conclusion of the parade, a cash giveaway hosted by the Twin Cities Revitalization Project.
“There’s several cash prizes,” Faulkner said. “The drawing is right after the parade.”
At 7:30 p.m., Hartshorne’s Liberty Theatre will hold its first Christmas music show at 826 Pennsylvania Avenue in Hartshorne. Tickets cost between $5-10 and are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/christmas-celebration-show-tickets-128166530543.
More Christmas activities are also scheduled for Dec. 12 in Hartshorne.
Santa’s reindeer will be visiting the town from 6-8 p.m. for photos with children and families at the corner of North Tenth Street and Pennsylvania.
“H-Town Throwdown, that was one of the things that they paid for from the proceeds from the September race,” Faulkner said.
After visiting the reindeer, Santa will be at the Hartshorne Fire Department giving out toys to children on the nice list.
The toys come from a toy drive that was held by the Hartshorne Fire and Police Departments on Nov. 27-28.
With all the events, Faulkner recommends participants take COVID-19 precautions.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.