A Hartshorne man died after his vehicle struck a concrete culvert and rolled in a single-vehicle accident in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Stuart Webber, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2004 GMC Envoy he was driving left the road "for an unknown reason" in the fatal single-vehicle accident around 7:35 p.m. Friday night, according to an OHP report.
The vehicle was traveling east on US Highway 270 about one mile west of Bache before it struck a concrete culvert, rolled an unknown number of times and came to rest on the driver's side.
OHP Trooper Austin Mass listed in his report that "speed for wet roadway" was cause for the incident and that Webber wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
