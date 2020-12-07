Hartshorne was full of holiday spirit Saturday after hosting numerous events ending with the area’s only Christmas parade.
Mayor Ashley Faulkner said although this year was a little different than normal, it was a huge turnout for the city.
“I thought it went really well,” said Faulkner. “We had a lot of participation.”
The mayor believes the reason for the larger parade was a number of participants previously registered for McAlester’s parade that was cancelled joined the Hartshorne event.
“It was in our favor,” Faulkner said.
A list of winners of the parade was not available as of press time Monday.
Saturday’s events kicked off with a stuffing contest won by Sheila Coshatt and Iris Maynard.
Winners of the Most Festive and Tacky Sweater Contests were Devyn, Ella, Cash, Paisley, Keeley, Delilah, Beth, Michelle, and Blare.
Twenty businesses participated in The Twin Cities’ Christmas Crawl with $750 in proceeds benefiting Twin Cities Heritage Museum.
The Christmas Crawl’s sweet treat champion was Hartshorne Feed and Seed with Little Miner Learning Center winning runner-up.
Following the parade was the 2020 Shop Local Christmas Drawing hosted by Twin Cities Revitalization.
Tickets were handed out by businesses in the Haileyville and Hartshorne area to customers.
Winners are as followed: Gift Certificate package one - Colby Robbins ticket from Pics with Santa.
Gift Certificate package two — Jessica Miller ticket from McCullars Body Shop.
RC Truck ($300) — Renee Montgomery- Christmas Punch Card
$150 — Crysta Watson- Simple Simon's Pizza
$200 — Karen Cassada - Alpine Ice & Espresso
$250 — Teresa Sweet- Sweet Magnolia Boutique
$300 — Angela Anderson - The Gym
$350 — Angela Grippando - Hartshorne Feed and Seed
$400 — Ted Pedigo- Tommy's Treasures
$500 — David Scott - Hartshorne Feed and Seed
Twin Cities Revitalization would like to thank all busniess owners who particpated and donated prizes and sponsors, H-own Throw Down, Barone's Liquor, A-OK Railroad, and Donoley Construction.
Hartshorne will host another weekend of Christmas activities with Santa’s reindeer making a visit Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at the corner of Tenth Street and Pennsylvania.
Santa Claus will also be handing out presents to children from 6-8 p.m. at the Hartshorne Fire Department.
“We will be handing out gifts from the Police and Fire Departments had,” Faulkner said. “We will be wrapping all of them Monday night.”
