Hartshorne 9-year-old Sydnie Wynn Graves solidified her third consecutive trip to Las Vegas for the Junior World Finals Rodeo with a victory in Saturday’s KK Run For Vegas / Barrel Bash youth championship in Ft. Smith, Arkansas.
Sydnie Wynn and her 16-year-old equine companion, “Nicki Nick Bar” dominated her division comprised of a host of national competitors vying for qualification for the prestigious Las Vegas event.
“The KKRFV approves around 15 -20 events nationwide. In order to earn a coveted ticket to Las Vegas, you have to win first or second in an approved event. It’s extremely competitive and truly the highest level of youth barrel racing in the world,” said Sydnie Wynn’s father, professional barrel racer Lance Graves.
"I’m really happy about going back to Las Vegas but my goal was just to beat my dad’s time," Sydney Graves said. "He ran earlier in the day and was winning his division with a 17.32 on his futurity horse Stetson Ray. Nicki and I ran a 17.29 so I was REALLY happy about that.”
“I’m super proud of Sydnie Wynn," Lance Graves said. "I’ve coached many professional athletes over the course of my 40 year career and never have I had a more solid performer especially when the chips are down. She always pulls a rabbit out of the hat.”
Three trips to the bright lights of Las Vegas by the age of nine is a remarkable and unprecedented feat. Graves credits Sydnie Wynn’s amazing equine partner “Nicki Nick Bar” for her big heart and work ethic. “Nicki is a great mare. We can always count on her to show up and give her best effort when Sydnie calls on her. We are thankful to our team Best Ever Saddle Pads, Bluebonnet feeds and Zesterra products that keep Nicki feeling her best and a huge shoutout to Nicki’s longtime farrier Carl Sabin and veterinarians Dr Kelly Herrington of ESMS, Dr Sam Crosby, and Dr Darla Moser of Desert Pines Equine.”
The 2021 Junior World Finals will return to the Las Vegas Convention center December 2-11.
