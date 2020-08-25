Voters chose challenger Warren Hamilton as the Republican candidate in the Oklahoma State District 7 Senator race over incumbent Larry Boggs during Tuesday's primary runoff.
Hamilton garnered 2,520 votes for 52.3% of the total to 2,298 votes or 47.7% for Boggs to win the Republican candidacy in the District 7 Senate race. Hamilton is set to face Democratic candidate Jerry Donathan in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Hamilton, of McCurtain in Haskell County, has said his top priority is to end abortion.
“The first thing we’ve got to do is get this right,” Hamilton previously told the News-Capital, referring to ending abortion. He did not immediately return phone calls for comment.
In the June 30 primary, Boggs earned 46% of the vote, Hamilton garnered 42%, and Kevin Woody got enough votes to force them into the runoff.
Hamilton has described himself to the News-Capital as an abortion abolitionist.
His views gained him the endorsement of Ekklessia of Oklahoma, which claims it is part of a "global movement of Christ followers and concerned citizens responding to the growing social, political and economic crises with practical Biblical principles and models that solve specific community and national problems," on its website. The group has thrown its support behind several anti-abortion candidates in this election cycle.
Hamilton has said he wants to eliminate needless government regulations and look at the state budget "to use our money more effectively."
He has said his two goals are to help turn the nation back to God and to get people involved in government.
District 7 includes Haskell, Latimer, Pittsburg and portions of Hughes and Okfuskee counties.
Donathan, who won the Democratic primary with 65% of the vote, is a military veteran and retired McAlester Army Ammunition Plant employee.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.