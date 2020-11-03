Republican candidate Warren Hamilton and Democratic candidate Jerry Donathan went face-to-face at the polls Tuesday night for the District 7 state senate seat — with Hamilton winning by a large margin.
With 76 out of 76 precincts reporting, Hamilton had 21,735 ballots and more than 72.17% of the vote district-wide, compared to 8,383, or 27.83% for Donathan.
Hamilton carried Pittsburg County as part of his winning effort — garnering 12,278 ballots, or 60.30% of the vote, while Donathan had 5,439 votes in the county, or 30.70%.
Hamilton wins a four-year term in the District 7 Senate seat, which covers Pittsburg, Latimer and Haskell counties, as well as portions of Hughes and Okfuskee counties.
He and other legislative winners from across Oklahoma are set to be sworn into office in less than two weeks, on Nov. 16.
"Well, I guess the only thing I can say is praise the Lord and God bless America," Hamilton said Tuesday night as he spoke to the News-Capital by phone from his ranch in McCurtain, in Haskell County.
"To God be the glory. This has never been something that resulted from our expertise," said Hamilton. "We stepped out in obedience to God and love of America. A lot of people love God and love America.
"I never did anything to try and convince people to vote for me," Hamilton said. "I gave people a look at my heart."
What would he like to say to the voters?
"I would like to say thank you to everybody that voted for me and to everybody who came out and voted, regardless of whether they voted for me," Hamilton said. "It warms my heart to see people voting.
"It's not a government of the elite. It's a government of the people, by the people," he said. "The first commandment is to love God with all your heart and Jesus said to love your neighbor, and your neighbor is everybody. To me, America is the best thing you're going to see this side of heaven."
Hamilton ran as an abortion abolitionist, saying that the state should end all abortions and he wants them prohibited. He said that will continue to be his priority while serving as the District 7 senator.
Hamilton quoted from the inscription on the Statue of Liberty: "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore."
He said many of us are here because somebody else kicked us out. He said many of us were the "wretched refuse" at one time. He said unborn children who are aborted are the wretched refuse that were unwanted.
In a June interview with the News-Capital, Hamilton said he wanted people to know exactly what they were getting if they cast a ballot for him.
"I'm not going to tell you what you want to hear to trick you out of your vote," Hamilton said. "The message is the message. People need to know where I stand."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.