An unlawful carry charge was filed against a McAlester man this week after the gun he owned discharged at a Savanna youth football game and injured himself and two others in September.
Court records show Marshal Clay Keaton, 29, was charged with a misdemeanor count of carrying firearm unlawfully “by knowingly and intentionally” bringing a loaded firearm “into a public school facility.”
Keaton was booked and released Oct. 12 from the Pittsburg County Jail after a personal recognizance bond was granted.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Savanna Police Officer Byron Morgan, the officer responded to the Savanna Public School’s football field Sept. 17 after receiving a report of a person who was shot in the leg.
Morgan wrote in his report when he arrived, he saw two men on the ground with wounds to their legs and a woman with an injury to her arm.
“Located at the scene was a green in color tactical bag with a hole in the bottom,” Morgan wrote in his report. “I discovered a Rock Island 1911 .45 auto handgun inside the bag as well as a spent .45 auto shell casing.”
According to the report, the firearm had a mounted light and was outside of the leather holster.
“The 1911 would not fit in the holster due to the weapon mounted light being attached,” the report states.
Keaton told the officer that the bag and the gun inside belonged to him and he had forgot it was inside the bag following a trip before it was brought to the game. The man said he left the bag with a woman in the bleachers, the affidavit states.
The woman told Morgan that Keaton was near the concession stand and she grabbed the bag to leave and put the bag over her shoulder. When she was walking down, she heard what “she thought was a firework” before placing the bag on the ground, the affidavit states.
“It appeared that the gun was in the bag outside of its holder which resulted in the gun moving around the bag freely with no trigger guard resulting in a single discharge of the firearm,” Morgan wrote in his report.
According to the report, Keaton was struck in the lower leg. Another man also struck in the lower leg with a woman hit in her left forearm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.