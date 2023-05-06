Things have slowed down considerably this week as last week was deadline week to hear Senate Bills coming to our side for consideration. This week, we begin the process of accepting Senate amendments to our House bills or sending bills where we reject the amendments to conference committee for a resolution.
My House Bill 1590 is one I plan to accept Senate amendments on and send this bill to the governor for his consideration of signing it into law. This bill is really about updated connectivity for our 911 dispatch system, with the goal being that when you dial 911 someone will be able to pinpoint your exact location immediately, rather than bouncing your call off different call centers, which adds to the response time.
In May, our focus turns toward getting our state budget finalized. We should start hearing budget bills pretty soon.
We’ll also likely be hammering out details to our education plan in the coming days. This plan will no doubt contain elements of both the House and Senate versions of legislation, but the goal is to give more funding to public schools, grant teachers a pay raise and give parents some additional education options for their children.
On that note, the scores are in for rating our public schools. I wish to congratulate McAlester Parker Intermediate Center along with Frink-Chambers Public School for their overall “A” rating. I also wish to congratulate Josh Nix of Pittsburg High School on his being named a Presidential Scholar. What an honor. These honors affirm my belief that in rural Oklahoma our public schools can compete with the best of them. This is a claim that many of our metropolitan schools cannot lay claim too.
As always, thank You for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached at (405) 557-7381 or by email at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.