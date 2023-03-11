Now that the committee deadline has passed, we are starting to hear many more bills on the House floor. We’ll have a busy few weeks as we consider many of the 543 House bills and resolutions that made it past the committee process.
My House Bill 1589 was scheduled for a vote on the House floor this week. This bill would create a definition for Oklahoma certified meat as “any bovine, swine, goat, lamb, poultry, or fish product bred, born, raised, and processed within the State of Oklahoma.” This program adds value to anyone choosing to participate. By certifying their meat was born, bred and raised in Oklahoma, they will be able to get a better price for their end product, but they do need to certify that their animals were born, bred, raised and processed in Oklahoma. This bill flew through the House last year with no problem, but it stalled in the Senate. I’m hoping this year it gets all the way through the process.
Four of my other bills are eligible to be heard on the House floor before the March 23 deadline by which all bills must advance from their chamber of origin to stay active. One of my bills already passed the House and is awaiting committee assignment in the Senate. I’m also in the process of signing on as the author of several Senate bills. I’ll be describing those in more detail in coming weeks.
Tuesday, March 7, was election day in Oklahoma. Voters will decide whether to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for those over the age of 21. We’ll have to see what state voters decide, and then we’ll know what we need to do at the Legislature. We’ve had to do a lot of work with medical marijuana, so I’m curious to see what the voters decide to do with this latest state question.
Some other counties had other issues on the ballot, but in Latimer and Pittsburg counties the state question was the only thing posed to voters. I and other lawmakers will be looking to see how many people voted in this election, deciding this important issue.
As always, thank You for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached at (405) 557-7381 or by email at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
