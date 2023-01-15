I attended the inauguration and other festivities this week for Gov. Stitt and other statewide officials at the Capitol. It was great to see some returning faces as well as those newly elected to statewide offices. I also stopped by the reception for our new state Attorney General, Gentner Drummond. I’m looking forward to what he has to offer.
The governor pointed out some of the progress we’ve made in the last four years, including turning budget deficits into nearly $4 billion in the state’s savings’ accounts, reducing taxes for individuals and business owners, attracting new employers to the state, teacher pay raises and more. I’m excited to get to work on further improving our state during these next four years.
Immediately after the inauguration, we got to work. Our Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee on Natural Resources and Regulatory Services met for two days to hear budget performance reviews from the state agencies under our purview. These include the Dept. of Agriculture, Food and Forestry; the Corporation Commission; the Water Resources Board, the Conservation Commission, the state Department of Environmental Quality, the departments of Commerce, Mines and Labor, and more.
Of particular interest to me was the presentation by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. This gave me an opportunity to bring up the issue of state park fees. This is an area in which I will continue to fight for reform. Locals who have a state park in their area deserve a break on these fees. I understand paying for services such as paved parking lots, restrooms, pavilions and more, but we should get to enjoy the beauty of our natural resources without paying a high price.
As always, thanks for allowing me to serve. Never hesitate to contact my office if we can be of assistance. I can be reached at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7381.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.