OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor on Tuesday vowed to sign a measure that he said would “level the playing field” between property-poor rural and property-rich urban and suburban school districts.
“It’s safe to say I’m going to sign that bill,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt of the Redbud School Funding Act.
Stitt’s signature on Senate Bill 229 could end a dispute between the State Board of Education, the state’s Public Charter School Association, and nearly 200 school districts, which sued over the board’s controversial settlement with the charter school association. That settlement, which infuriated some districts, would give charter schools access to new local and state revenue streams.
Hours after lawmakers sent the measure to the governor Monday, the State Board of Education held a special meeting and unanimously voted to rescind its settlement contingent on the Public Charter School Association dismissing its initial lawsuit and Stitt signing the measure into law.
Senate Bill 229 would allocate about $38.5 million a year in medical marijuana revenue to help property-poor traditional school districts and brick-and-mortar charter schools with the costs associated with maintaining and constructing school buildings and other infrastructure. The money would be used to fund the state’s building equalization fund for the first time in history.
In all, 310 of the 510 traditional school districts and 25 charter schools are expected to benefit, according to a legislative fiscal analysis.
Shawn Hime, executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, said the measure is a “monumental bill years in the making.”
He said Oklahoma was one of only four states that failed to provide state funding to help schools with capital needs, and the state has notable equity gaps in student access to quality, safe buildings, modern technology and transportation.
“Every Oklahoma student deserves schools that are clean, safe, well maintained and conducive to learning,” Hime said. “This bill is a critical investment in Oklahoma children and their success.”
Joy Hofmeister, the state superintendent of public instruction, said the measure is long overdue.
“This is a victory for thousands of Oklahoma school children being educated in public charter schools and more than 300 traditional school districts,” Hofmeister said.
The Oklahoma Public Charter School Association said that because charter schools have no local revenue sources they’ve been chronically underfunded for two decades. The organization sued the state in 2017.
The group said under the legislative agreement, school districts will also receive enough funding to bring their share of building funds and county funds up to the state average without impacting local funding.
“Public charter supporters have long been working toward funding equity that is fair to all public school students, and we see this bill as a win-win solution,” said Chris Brewster, the charter school association president. “Public charters, just like traditional districts, are an important piece of our state’s public education system, and we are proud to help craft a solution that lifts all public schools and the students we serve.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.