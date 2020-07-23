Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Troy Leland Walker to the Eastern Oklahoma State College (EOSC) Board of Regents.
Walker is filling the seat of Loise Washington, whose term ends June 1, 2021. Walker will serve a seven-year term beginning June 2, 2021 and expiring June 1, 2028.
"Mr. Walker is a respected educator and agriculture professional who has dedicated his life to investing in the future ag leaders of Oklahoma," said Gov. Stitt. "I look forward to seeing Mr. Walker bring his expertise and strong rural network to serve our students on the Eastern Oklahoma State College Board of Regents."
"I am honored by Governor Stitt's appointment and look forward to working with the Board of Regents to ensure all students, especially from rural, economically depressed areas, have the opportunity to better their lives through education," said Walker.
Leland Walker is a lifelong educator who recently returned to the classroom after retiring in 2014.
Walker will begin teaching at Red Oak Public Schools this year, where he will serve as an ag education instructor for 8th through 12th grade students. Walker previously served at Wilburton Public Schools from July 2012 to June 2014 as an ag education instructor, where he taught all agriculture education classes and served as the advisor to the local FFA Chapter.
Prior to this, Walker served as the Dean of Agriculture at Eastern Oklahoma State College from July 1987 to June 2012 and an EOSC Agronomy instructor from 1984 to 1987. During his time at EOSC, Walker supervised all agriculture faculty, taught all Agronomy classes and sponsored the Agriculture Ambassadors.
Walker holds a bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State University and a master's degree from Texas A&M Commerce University. Walker also holds a teaching certificate for agriculture education, general agriculture and physical science.
Walker resides in Red Oak with his wife Sally.
“Leland Walker is lifelong leader in agricultural education, which is why I worked for years to appoint him to the Eastern State College Board of Regents. I have known Leland for decades, and his dedication to the college is obvious to anyone who speaks with him. Leland Walker’s leadership and expertise is exactly what Eastern State College needs to prepare our kids for a prosperous future.” - Oklahoma Senator Larry Boggs (R-Wilburton)
"We are grateful to Governor Kevin Stitt for appointing long time cattle rancher, agriculture educator and leader Leland Walker to the Regents of Eastern Oklahoma State College. Senator Larry Boggs has advocated tirelessly for more agriculture input and support for the EOSC Agriculture programs. We are excited to see those efforts rewarded with the Leland Walker appointment by Governor Stitt." - Rodd Moesel, Oklahoma Farm Bureau President
The Board of Regents is the governing authority of Eastern Oklahoma State College. The Board is comprised of seven members who are appointed by the Oklahoma Governor with the advice and consent of the Senate. Members serve seven-year terms.
