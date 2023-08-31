Outside temperatures in McAlester peaked out at a sweltering 105 degrees on Aug. 18.
But in the large arena area inside the west end of the Southeast Expo Center, the temperature never rose higher than 76 degrees, said Southeast Expo Facilities Manager Shannon Stacey.
And that was with only three of eight newly-purchased HVAC units for the Expo Center currently connected.
“This is a game changer,” Stacey said Wednesday.
After decades of hope, air-conditioning is finally being installed for the entire Southeast Expo Center, along with other heating, vacuum and air-conditioning services.
While there has always been air-conditioning in the larger meeting and banquet rooms on the east end of the Expo Center, it’s now in the process of being installed in the west end as well.
That includes the large arena area inside the Expo Center that’s been used for everything from concerts and basketball tournaments to rodeos.
Pittsburg County Commissioners purchased the eight new HVAC units using American Rescue Plan Act funding for the Expo Center upgrades, with the Expo Center utilized as a mass vaccination site during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also been used as mass vaccination site for influenza vaccinations and as a staging area for emergency management services.
James Brantley of the Oklahoma Cornhole League, said conditions were fine inside the Expo Center over the weekend of Aug. 18-20, when the Oklahoma Cornhole League held the Oklahoma Cornhole State Championships at the site, even with the 100-plus degrees temperatures outside,
Stacey noted there were lots of people inside the west end of the Expo Center during the three-day event.
“It never got over 76 degrees in there with only three of the units working and with 900 to 1,000 people inside,” he said.
All eight of the units are expected to be operable within the coming weeks, with supply side shortages of the big breaker boxes used to control the units given as a reason why only three are currently operable.
“We’ve got all of these units, but we can’t get breakers for all of them,” said District 2 Pittsburg County Commissioner Kevin Smith.
All three county commissioners are glad to see the arrival of all of the HVAC units needed to provide air-conditioning throughout the Expo Center.
“It feels really good, especially when we get some positive feedback,” Smith said.
County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers agreed.
“It’s a good thing,” Rogers said. “I hope we can get the Pitt 8 Basketball Tournament.”
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman is also glad to see the progress on providing air-conditioning throughout the Expo Center.
“It’s been a long time coming, for both the county and the city” Selman said. “We’ll be able to have summertime events inside we’ve never been able to have before.”
County Commissioners purchased the 25-ton HVAC units from Carrier, for a total cost of $386,540 for all eight units, said Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell.
County commissioners awarded the low bid of $1,350,000 for labor and materials to Stone Electric, of Kiowa, for installation of the eight heating, ventilation and air conditioning units at the Expo Center, with the agreement calling for the HVAC units to be supplied by Pittsburg County.
Commissioners maintained they saved money by purchasing the eight units through the county, then paying separately to have the units installed.
Bid specifications for the HVAC installation project include a 25-item checklist, along with one year of labor and owner training on maintenance and operation. Installation also includes duct work, electrical equipment, refrigerant copper, wiring, drain lines and the control system.
On Wednesday, Stone Electric workers were busy on a number of tasks inside the west end of the Expo Center, including installing duct work, grills and other jobs involved in the HVAC installation process.
