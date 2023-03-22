Several fundraisers continue to raise money for the families of fallen McAlester Police Officers Joseph Barlow and Richard Parker.
A benefit all-you-can-eat steak dinner held Tuesday night at the Elk’s Lodge in McAlester raised nearly $31,000 dollars for the Barlow family.
An Elk’s Lodge representative said around 740 steaks were cooked and served by members of the lodge on Tuesday night.
A line of people snaked through the parking lot of the lodge from 5:30 p.m. to just before 8:30 p.m. when the steaks ran out.
On top of the sale of the dinners, approximately $20,000 in cash and check donations were made. All donations from the benefit dinner were to be deposited into a fund set up for the Barlow family at First National Bank in McAlester.
Sam Wampler, owner of Sam Wampler’s Freedom Ford in McAlester, said he would match any donations made at his dealership up to $25,000.
“We have lost two beloved members of our community,” Wampler said in a social media video posted Tuesday. “Two amazing family men. Both leave sons behind.”
Wampler asked the community to pray for the families of Parker and Barlow and to let them know how much they are loved.
“There’s going to be a need financially,” Wampler said. “So, I’d like to offer up to $12,500 per officer.”
Wampler said he will match up to $12,500 in donations for each officer’s family.
“I hope that everyone outgives me,” Wampler said.
In the video, Wampler said he first made the announcement on a Tulsa sports radio station that was broadcasting from the dealership and that he had two donations immediately come in after the announcement was made.
Wampler said Chick-fil-A of McAlester gave a $1,000 check with another being a man who just happened to be driving in the area.
“I love that support,” Wampler said. “I’d like you to outgive me for this challenge.” Sam Wampler’s Freedom Ford is located at 720 S George Nigh Expy. in McAlester.
Another fundraiser held Tuesday raised $2,000 for the families of Barlow and Parker.
The Shoppe, a barber shop located in downtown McAlester, said on a Facebook post the business planned to donate all profits made Tuesday.
The barber shop on Wednesday said it donated the money raised to the drive at Sam Wampler’s.
“With the help of Sam, you guys have donated $4k to those families,” The Shoppe posted Wednesday. “McAlester sure knows how to pull together as a community. We’re going to show the world that.”
Anybody can donate to the fund that has been set up to assist Barlow’s family at First National Bank in McAlester. For any questions on how to donate, contact the McAlester Police Department at 918-423-1212.
