Motorists should begin planning now for a full weekend closure of eastbound and westbound I-40 between I-35 and Choctaw Rd. starting at 7 p.m. May 19 through 5:30 a.m. May 22, weather permitting.
This closure is part of the more than $170 million I-40 Douglas Blvd. interchange and widening project and will allow crews the space needed to safely remove the Engle Rd. bridge over I-40. Crews plan to cut the portion of the bridge over I-40 and lift it onto a self-propelled motor transport to be moved off the interstate for demolition, which lessens the amount of time needed to disrupt traffic.
All eastbound and westbound I-40 traffic will be detoured during the closure to I-240. Eastbound I-40 traffic will be detoured at I-35 to eastbound I-240 while westbound I-40 traffic will be detoured to westbound I-240 starting at Choctaw Rd. Motorists also may consider using alternate routes such as US-62/N. 23rd St. or the tolled route of the Kickapoo Turnpike to US-62 or to I-44.
Lane closures in Oklahoma City and Midwest City include:
The three left lanes of eastbound I-40/I-35 will be closed at Shields Blvd. and traffic will be diverted to northbound I-35.
Southbound I-235 will be narrowed to two lanes and the ramp to eastbound I-40 will be closed. All southbound I-235 traffic must go either to southbound I-35 or to westbound I-40.
The right lane of southbound I-35 will be closed at N.E. 10th Traffic must take westbound I-40/southbound I-35.
Westbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane and detoured to westbound I-240 starting at Choctaw Rd.
Westbound I-40 ramps from Anderson Rd., Douglas Blvd., Industrial Blvd., Town Center Dr., Air Depot Blvd. and Hudiburg Dr. will be closed.
Anderson Rd. will be closed at I-40 for bridge work during the closure.
Eastbound I-40 ramps will be closed starting in Oklahoma City and continuing east into Del City and Midwest City. Ramp closures include:
Southbound I-35 ramp to eastbound I-40;
Eastbound I-40 ramps from Scott St., Sunnylane Rd., S.E. 15th, Sooner Rd., Air Depot Blvd., Town Center Dr. and from Industrial Blvd., which is permanently closed.
Southbound and northbound Douglas Blvd. ramps to eastbound I-40 will be closed.
“The department does not undertake full interstate closures lightly as we understand the significant impact and cost to motorists any time a closure takes place,” said Trenton January, ODOT District 4 engineer. “This closure is necessary to remove an outdated bridge over I-40 in the safest and most timely manner possible. Removal of the Engle Rd. bridge, which has been closed to traffic for several years, allows the necessary room for the widening of I-40 to six lanes.”
The contractor also will work in other areas of the project during the closure such as at the Anderson Rd. bridge over I-40 to limit additional partial closures later in the project.
Motorists may check for updates on ODOT’s social media channels @OKDOT, at www.odot.org and in the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app or at www.oktraffic.org, which displays closures and real-time speeds on interstates and state highways.
Project Background
This two-year project will reconstruct the I-40 Douglas Blvd. interchange into a Single Point Urban Interchange, which improves safety and traffic flow. The project also is widening I-40 to six lanes between I-240 and Town Center Dr. and will address nine bridges throughout the project.
Motorists are advised to remain vigilant at all times while traveling through the work zone as the configuration will change based on the progress of work. Generally, eastbound and westbound I-40 will remain open to two lanes in each direction throughout the project, but motorists should expect intermittent lane and ramp closures as well as significant lane shifts at varying times.
The project was awarded by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to Allen Contracting Inc. and Shell Construction Co. Inc. in November 2022 and work began in April 2023 with expected completion in 2025, weather permitting.
